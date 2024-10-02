iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.45

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.45 and last traded at $68.86, with a volume of 634355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.72.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $920.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $3,948,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.