iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.45

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.45 and last traded at $68.86, with a volume of 634355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.72.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $920.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $3,948,000.
About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.