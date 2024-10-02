Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $73.07 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Ardor has a total market cap of $73.07 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00041967 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007646 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013179 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007300 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000098 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
