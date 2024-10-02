iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.90

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.90 and last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 2765561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.24.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.