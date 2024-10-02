Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 230,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,065. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $26.27.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.