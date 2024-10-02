WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.68

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.68 and last traded at $76.68, with a volume of 11429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTD. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 48.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

