iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.42

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 157876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
