iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.42

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 157876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.