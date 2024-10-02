iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.42

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEBGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 157876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile



The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

