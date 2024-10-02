iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.94

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.94 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 101219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,412,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 318,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,880 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 65,585 shares during the period.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

