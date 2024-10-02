iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.94

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.94 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 101219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.