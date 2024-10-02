ABCMETA (META) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $19,138.37 and $0.33 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

