Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.43

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 29905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Covalon Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.64 million, a P/E ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.22 million for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

