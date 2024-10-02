iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.56

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.56 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 429142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

