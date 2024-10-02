Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.00

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.99 ($0.62), with a volume of 29073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.60).

Jarvis Securities Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of £20.67 million, a PE ratio of 657.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Jarvis Securities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Jarvis Securities’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA investment wrappers and savings schemes; and nominee, certificated, and SIPP accounts.

