Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and $4,270.55 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007253 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,541.07 or 0.40438485 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

