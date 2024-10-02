iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.42

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 510645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.