CashBackPro Price Reaches $0.0598 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $5.40 million and $108,854.04 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,681.92 or 0.99990966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.06089842 USD and is down -17.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $14,767.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars.

