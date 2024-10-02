DigiByte (DGB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.74 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $106.74 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,687.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.11 or 0.00520877 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009556 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00103621 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00029608 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00225164 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00030406 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00073595 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,283,556,093 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
