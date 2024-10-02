Ontology (ONT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.67 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $157.62 million and $6.67 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.12 or 0.03900512 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00041967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002343 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,697,857 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.