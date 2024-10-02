Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $687.72 million and $98.91 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,894,985,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,870,825,058 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

