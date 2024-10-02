Linear Hits Market Cap of $36.12 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $36.12 million and $3.42 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,793,502,299 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

