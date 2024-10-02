Tezos Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $645.68 million and $17.26 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,024,559,355 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,031,686 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

