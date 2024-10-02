LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.78 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 11% against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $40.28 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

