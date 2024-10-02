Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:FINS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 539,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,843. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $13.30.
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
