Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Elmer Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %
Elmer Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 2,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. Elmer Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $21.40.
About Elmer Bancorp
