Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Elmer Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Elmer Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 2,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. Elmer Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

About Elmer Bancorp

Elmer Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Elmer that provides various business and personal banking products and services. It provides checking, money market, savings, NOW, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers business loans comprising owner occupied real estate, investment real estate, agricultural, business expansion, vehicle, term, construction, and construction to permanent loans, as well as business lines of credit and letters of credit; and small business administration loans, term loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, residential mortgages, consumer loans, and commercial mortgages.

