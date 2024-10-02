GateToken Price Tops $8.37 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $761.41 million and $3.22 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $8.37 or 0.00013788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,681.92 or 0.99990966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00054051 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,997,098 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 90,997,097.81269036 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.4417326 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,766,331.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.