AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.79

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.79 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 290761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.65.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. AMERCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

