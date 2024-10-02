OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.86

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.86 and last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.48.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 52.98% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

