Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.50

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 33196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Secom Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.59%.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

