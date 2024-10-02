Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.99

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 4586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Bolloré Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

