Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 333175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Strategic Metals Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$15.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 26.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

