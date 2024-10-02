China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.81

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.07.

Get China Resources Building Materials Technology alerts:

China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $706.85 million for the quarter. China Resources Building Materials Technology had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Increases Dividend

China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0616 dividend. This is a positive change from China Resources Building Materials Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.