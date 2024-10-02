China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.81

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.07.
China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $706.85 million for the quarter. China Resources Building Materials Technology had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Increases Dividend
China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile
China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
