Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.70

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on JGHAF
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.