Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.32

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Andritz Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Andritz AG will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

