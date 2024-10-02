BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.38

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 143739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

BYD Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.