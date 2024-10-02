Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.27

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.27 and last traded at $49.14, with a volume of 168370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.
Gemini Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of -0.12.
About Gemini Therapeutics
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
