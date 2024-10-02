Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.15

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 20002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.
About Geely Automobile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
