Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

