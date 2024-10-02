ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.59

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.59 and last traded at $69.23, with a volume of 37495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.83.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $827.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

