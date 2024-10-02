Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.85

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.85 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 95828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

