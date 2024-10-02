iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.35

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.35 and last traded at $91.26, with a volume of 1477503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.07.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

