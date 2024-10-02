iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.14

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.14 and last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 109610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after buying an additional 1,004,694 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,202.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

