Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.45

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 742224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,790,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,429,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,442,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

