Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.45

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 742224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
