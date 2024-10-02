Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.45

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2024

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUSGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 742224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,790,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,429,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,442,000.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.