BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.31

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.31 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 456316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
