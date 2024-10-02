Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.15

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.15 and last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 30085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.49.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.