iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.33

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.33 and last traded at $78.05, with a volume of 7632783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,539,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after buying an additional 1,200,708 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,447,000 after purchasing an additional 451,382 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

