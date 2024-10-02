Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.18

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $58.18, with a volume of 288501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.