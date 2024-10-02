ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.77

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.77 and last traded at $81.71, with a volume of 31246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGL. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.