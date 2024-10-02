BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.77

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 1025101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
