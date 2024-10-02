BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.77

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 1025101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 360.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,389,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.