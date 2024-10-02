iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.26

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.26 and last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 58158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $146,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

