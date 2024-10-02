iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.59

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.59 and last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 47825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.67.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $729.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGRO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 828.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

