BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.34

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.34 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 69768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

