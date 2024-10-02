BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.34

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.34 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 69768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.