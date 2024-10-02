iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.82

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.82 and last traded at $107.73, with a volume of 310199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,343,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

